Ten more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 09:20 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 04 June 2020

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

PA Wire/PA Images

Ten more coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Figures from Public Health England show that 461 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday (Wednesday), up from 451 the same time on Tuesday.

A week before, there were 427 cases.

Cases have increased by two per cent over the past 24 hours, higher than the rate of increase across the UK of one per cent.

The majority of deaths have occured in hospitals, according to new data from the Office for National Statistics.

Figures show there were 102 Covid-19 deaths in North Somerset up to May 22 – 63 deaths occured in hospital, 35 in care homes and four at home.

Across the UK, 279,856 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am yesterday, up from 277,985 at the same point on Tuesday.

As of 5pm on Tuesday, 39,728 had died.

