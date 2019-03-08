Can you help bring Weston town centre performance to life?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 June 2019
Archant
A Weston artspace has launched an appeal to find people to help with its street-theatre performance in just a few weeks' time.
Terrestrial is on the hunt for performers, stewards and costume helpers to make the show a success in Weston town centre.
Around 500 schoolchildren from the area have worked in collaboration with theatre duo Nigel Barrett and Louise Mari to create an 'incredible performance' in the town at the end of this month.
A spokesman for the artspace said: "The children have all created secret identities and we are now bringing a total imaginative world to life for them.
"We now urgently need some volunteers to help out with the show."
The event will take place in the High Street on June 27, from 9am-2pm.
Terrestrial is also appealing for performers to attend the rehearsal on June 25 and 26.
To take part, email hello@terrestrial.org.uk