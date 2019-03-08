Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you help bring Weston town centre performance to life?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 14 June 2019

Terrestrial in Weston High Street.Picture: Terrestrial

Terrestrial in Weston High Street.Picture: Terrestrial

Archant

A Weston artspace has launched an appeal to find people to help with its street-theatre performance in just a few weeks' time.

Make A Mess! Arts workshop at 73 Weston High Street.Picture: Mark AthertonMake A Mess! Arts workshop at 73 Weston High Street.Picture: Mark Atherton

Terrestrial is on the hunt for performers, stewards and costume helpers to make the show a success in Weston town centre.

Around 500 schoolchildren from the area have worked in collaboration with theatre duo Nigel Barrett and Louise Mari to create an 'incredible performance' in the town at the end of this month.

A spokesman for the artspace said: "The children have all created secret identities and we are now bringing a total imaginative world to life for them.

"We now urgently need some volunteers to help out with the  show."

Terrestrial Take Over, children's spy adventures. getting into disguises. Picture: MARK ATHERTONTerrestrial Take Over, children's spy adventures. getting into disguises. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The event will take place in the High Street on June 27, from 9am-2pm.

Terrestrial is also appealing for performers to attend the rehearsal on June 25 and 26.

To take part, email hello@terrestrial.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Back-to-back Weston wins leave head coach Trego ‘very pleased’

Sam Trego bowling for Weston.

Football: Winscombe enjoy trip to Germany

Winscombe FC Tour to Germany's new redesigned flag to recognize the friendship between the two teams

Double delight for Weston Wizards, while Wrington also celebrate at finals day

Weston Wizards celebrate winning the under-13 cup final

Poor batting display proves costly as Congresbury slip to defeat against Bath seconds

Mick Edmunds in action for Congresbury against Bath

Cricket: Winscombe sink Wells for fine win

Winscombe CC face the camera (pic James Healey/JRH Media)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists