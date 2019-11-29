Advanced search

Police hunt wanted Weston man

PUBLISHED: 13:24 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 29 November 2019

Terry Marshall Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Terry Marshall Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are looking for help to track a wanted man with links to Weston.

Terry Marshall is due to be recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

The 39-year-old was last known to be living in Weston but also had links to the Nottingham area, and is known to travel around the country.

Marshall is white, approximately 6ft tall and has short brown hair.

The police have advised the public not to approach Marshall is they see him but to call 101 providing the call handler with reference number 5219259009.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

