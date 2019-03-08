Advanced search

Weston youth project receives £1,000 from Tesco

PUBLISHED: 18:00 08 September 2019

Boombox Youth Project receives £1,000 donation from Tesco's Bag for Help scheme

Boombox Youth Project receives £1,000 donation from Tesco's Bag for Help scheme

Archant

A youth group which helps 11-18-year-olds living in deprived areas in Weston have received a £1,000 donation from Tesco.

The Boombox Youth Project, which delivers creative activities around Oldmixon, Bournville and Coronation estates, received the much-needed funding as a part of the supermarket giant's Bag of Help Scheme.

These areas are ranked in the top five per cent most economically and socially deprived in the UK, with an estimated 5,200 children and young people living in poverty.

Customers in Tesco stores across the area voted for the project to receive the grant.

The youth project manager, Elaine Harris, said: "The funding will help young people to develop confidence, learn how to build positive relationships, reduce substance abuse and social skills.

"The project aims to support and inspire young people in their transition from childhood to adulthood."

