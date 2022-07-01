Fire in freezer unit at Weston supermarket

A fire in a freezer unit saw fire crews called to Tesco in Weston.

Crews from the town were called at around 1.45pm yesterday afternoon (June 30) to reports of a blaze.

"On arrival, firefighters from Weston-Super-Mare found a small fire in a freezer unit and the flames were extinguished using a CO2 extinguisher," an Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

"Two firefighters wore breathing apparatus for safety. All persons were safely evacuated from the building."

The cause of the incident was determined as accidental, they added.