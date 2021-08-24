Children's hospice nominated as Tesco's charity of the year

Published: 6:43 AM August 24, 2021

More than 85 Tesco stores in the South West will be raising funds for CHSW this year. - Credit: CHSW

A children's hospice is delighted to have been chosen as Charity of the Year for more than 85 Tesco stores in the South West.

The stores include at least 10 across Somerset, including Weston and Worle.

Tesco staff will be raising money for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW), which supports children and their families with life-limiting conditions.





It is hoped that if each store raises £750 this could equate to more £63,000 raised for CHSW, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary throughout 2021.

Gary Wills from Tesco said: “We are delighted to be able to support CHSW. The support given by them is second to none and we are privileged to be able to help.”

Some stores have already kicked off their fundraising by getting involved in CHSW’s Rainbow Run Your Way and one employee has even taken part in a sponsored hair cut, parting with waist-length locks to support the good cause.

CHSW has three children’s hospices in the South West - Charlton Farm in Wraxall, Little Bridge House in Barnstaple, and Little Harbour in St Austell.

The hospices currently support more than 500 children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions along with their families. The hospices are a lifeline to families, offering resilience stays, emergency visits, home support, end of life care and bereavement support.

Julie Draper, area fundraiser at CHSW said “We feel so lucky to have this partnership which will provide a huge opportunity to raise funds for, as well as awareness of, CHSW across the region through these local stores.

"With Tesco teams already excited to get started with their fundraising, we have every confidence that this is going to be a fantastic partnership and a highlight in our 30th anniversary year.”

It costs CHSW more than £11million a year to run its three children’s hospices, 85 per cent of which comes from voluntary donations.

Anyone interesting in supporting the charity in its 30th anniversary year can log on to www.chsw.org.uk/30 to find out how to get involved or call Charlton Farm on 01275 866600 to speak to someone from the fundraising team.