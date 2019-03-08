Wells constituency General Election candidates announced

Ballot box voting Archant

Five candidates have put themselves forward to be the next MP in Wells.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Green Party and The Brexit Party have chosen not to field candidates in the constituency, which the Conservatives have held since 2015.

James Heappey will again stand for the Tories, and will face opposition from Tessa Munt who was the MP for Wells from 2010-2015 on behalf of the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Heappey is defending a majority of about 7,500 votes.

Kama McKenzie will stand for Labour in the election, who came a distant third in 2017 and fourth behind UKIP two years before.

Dave Dobbs, who stood in the Wells constituency in 2015 for The Birthday Party, is listed as an Independent candidate this time around.

MORE: Who is standing in Weston-super-Mare?



And the fifth candidate is Susie Quartermass who will be on the ballot paper for The Motherworld Party.

The party's primary values are to honour mother Earth and to promote love and the nurturing of children.

Areas including Axbridge, Burnham-on-Sea and Cheddar fall within the Wells constituency.

The General Election will be held on December 12.