New salon thanked for NHS support

PUBLISHED: 20:21 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:21 06 August 2020

Unique salon

Unique salon

A Weston salon that had opened just three weeks prior to lockdown is being thanked for taking part in a national initiative that offered a day’s free service to frontline NHS workers.

Unique salon owner Emma TaylorUnique salon owner Emma Taylor

Unwavered by the strange circumstances, Unique salon owner Emma Taylor, was confident her clients would return and decided to do her bit to help when she heard about National Hair Sunday.

Sarah Tester, aged 48, was among other customers at the salon in Locking Road.

Sarah was treated to a 10-minute session in a massage chair, before having refreshments while her hair was cut and styled.

She said: “I am very grateful to receive thanks in this way,

“It’s a bit embarrassing, because I was just doing my job, but it’s nice to be appreciated.”

Emma said: “It was an amazing day, I was fully booked and got to meet some new people. We are getting back into the swing of things.”

