Thatchers search online for cidermakers

Published: 6:00 PM January 25, 2021

Thatchers Cider has confirmed its annual apprentice scheme will go ahead virtually. - Credit: Thatchers

Thatchers Cider has announced its annual hunt for future cidermakers will be virtual this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of hosting a careers open day on Myrtle farm, in Sandford, the family-run company will offer a series of videos and virtual presentations to give applicants a feel for being an apprentice on the farm.

A former apprentice at Thatchers Cider. - Credit: Thatchers Cider

The scheme will coincide with National Apprenticeship Week which runs from the February 8-14, which helps students at a pivotal time in their life according to a current apprentice.

Rose Stitch said: “Coming out of sixth form and going out into the world of work felt quite daunting.

"Thatchers have really helped with the transition and have helped to bring out the best in me.”

This year Thatchers is offering four vacancies for September within its cider and brand academies which could eventually lead to being a food and drink process operator, and a customer service specialist.

The first event is a virtual career fair taking place on February 18 between 4-6pm.

For more details log on to www.thatcherscider.co.uk/young-talent-programme-2