Thatchers hunt future cidermakers

Current apprentices will be at the event. Thatchers

Family-run cider maker, Thatchers, is hosting a careers day on February 8.

The event will take place at Myrtle Farm in Sandford as part of the Thatchers Talent Programme.

The Somerset brewers are hosting the event during National Apprenticeship week, and will provide visitors with information on their award-winning apprenticeship programme.

The programme offers September placements across the company, including their Cider Academy and university placements.

Thatchers talent development manager, Emma Cox said: "We're always looking for remarkable and motivated people to join our Thatchers family."

The cidermakers who brought us Thatchers Gold are also offering the public a tour of the facilities, giving you the chance to see where the magic happens.

Visit www.thatcherscider.co.uk/young-talent-programme to register your attendance.