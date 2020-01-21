Advanced search

Thatchers hunt future cidermakers

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 January 2020

Current apprentices will be at the event.

Current apprentices will be at the event.

Thatchers

Family-run cider maker, Thatchers, is hosting a careers day on February 8.

Current apprentices will be at the event.Current apprentices will be at the event.

The event will take place at Myrtle Farm in Sandford as part of the Thatchers Talent Programme.

The Somerset brewers are hosting the event during National Apprenticeship week, and will provide visitors with information on their award-winning apprenticeship programme.

Current apprentices will be at the event.Current apprentices will be at the event.

MORE: Thatchers introduces first alcohol-free cider



The programme offers September placements across the company, including their Cider Academy and university placements.

Thatchers talent development manager, Emma Cox said: "We're always looking for remarkable and motivated people to join our Thatchers family."

The cidermakers who brought us Thatchers Gold are also offering the public a tour of the facilities, giving you the chance to see where the magic happens.

Visit www.thatcherscider.co.uk/young-talent-programme to register your attendance.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Readers discuss alternative uses for Dolphin Square as a result of housing delay

View of Dolphin Square Centre from sea front across Sands car park.

Village benefits from thousands of pounds, thanks to housebuilder

Bilbie Grange.

Weather warning issued due to fog

The fog is expected to last all morning.

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Readers discuss alternative uses for Dolphin Square as a result of housing delay

View of Dolphin Square Centre from sea front across Sands car park.

Village benefits from thousands of pounds, thanks to housebuilder

Bilbie Grange.

Weather warning issued due to fog

The fog is expected to last all morning.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

RAFA appeals for lift funds to secure future in Weston

John Denman, Charlie Hewson, Iain Norris, PR Officer Kimerly Palk-Meikie and George Yeomans.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weather warning issued due to fog

The fog is expected to last all morning.

Weston maintain unbeaten home record with important win over Exeter University

Sam Rees shows his strength to hold of Exeter University's defence during their 24-17 victory. (Picture: Josh Thomas)

Thatchers hunt future cidermakers

Current apprentices will be at the event.

Thatchers celebrates wassail ceremony

The green man and the wassail queen.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists