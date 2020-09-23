How to enter raffle for special edition Thatchers Farleigh Cider
PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 September 2020
© 2020 Patrick Khachfe. All Rights Reserved.
Sandford cidermakers, Thatchers has announced a limited edition cider available only through a charity raffle.
The Farleigh Cider is a collaboration between the family cidermakers and Bath Rugby Club, whom Thatchers have sponsored for nine years.
Apples for Myrtle Farm’s latest concoction have been grown pitchside at Bath Rugby’s Farleigh House after trees were planted there in 2011.
Each raffle winner will receive a bottle of Farleigh signed by a Bath Rugby team member and the money raised will help fund the Thatchers Foundation.
The foundation supports communities throughout North Somerset.
Managing director Martin Thatcher said: “Even though Thatchers is unable to be a part of the matchday experience due to Covid restrictions, we’re delighted to take part in initiatives such as this fundraising raffle as the club’s official cider partner to raise money for good causes.
Bath Rugby Club captain, Charlie Ewels said: “We’re all very proud of our partnership with such an iconic West Country brand and I can attest Farleigh Cider is a special drink. I’d like to encourage all of our supporters to support the raffle and help raise funds for two hugely deserving causes.”
Tickets for the raffle can be purchased for £3 by logging on to www.bathrugbyfoundation.com/shop/farleighcider
Winners will be selected on the closing date October 7 at 5pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.