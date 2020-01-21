Thatchers celebrates wassail ceremony
PUBLISHED: 13:06 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 21 January 2020
The orchards at Thatchers were blessed with cider in a traditional wassail in Sandford on Friday.
Thatchers Cider, at Myrtle Farm, invited guests to join in with the celebration which involves awaking the trees from their winter slumber.
The wassail began with a lively procession and ceremony led by the green man, wassail queen and Mendip Morris.
Guests were encouraged to make as much noise as possible with sticks, pots and pans to ward away the evil spirits from the orchard and ensure a fantastic apple harvest for the coming year.
Visitors joined in with a wassail song before heading back to Thatchers for a two-course supper.
The food was followed by entertainment from Mendip Morris, Abandoman and The Somerset Sons.
Martin Thatcher said: "The Wassail ceremony is a true Somerset tradition and we were very pleased to welcome all our guests to Myrtle Farm."