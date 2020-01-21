Thatchers celebrates wassail ceremony

The green man and the wassail queen. Archant

The orchards at Thatchers were blessed with cider in a traditional wassail in Sandford on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Green Man at Thatchers Wassail. The Green Man at Thatchers Wassail.

Thatchers Cider, at Myrtle Farm, invited guests to join in with the celebration which involves awaking the trees from their winter slumber.

The wassail began with a lively procession and ceremony led by the green man, wassail queen and Mendip Morris.

Guests were encouraged to make as much noise as possible with sticks, pots and pans to ward away the evil spirits from the orchard and ensure a fantastic apple harvest for the coming year.

Visitors joined in with a wassail song before heading back to Thatchers for a two-course supper.

Mendip Morris at the wassail. Mendip Morris at the wassail.

The food was followed by entertainment from Mendip Morris, Abandoman and The Somerset Sons.

Martin Thatcher said: "The Wassail ceremony is a true Somerset tradition and we were very pleased to welcome all our guests to Myrtle Farm."

Mendip Morris leading the wassail ceremony. Mendip Morris leading the wassail ceremony.

Soaking toast before hanging it in the branches of the wassail tree. Soaking toast before hanging it in the branches of the wassail tree.