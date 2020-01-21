Advanced search

Thatchers celebrates wassail ceremony

PUBLISHED: 13:06 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 21 January 2020

The green man and the wassail queen.

The green man and the wassail queen.

Archant

The orchards at Thatchers were blessed with cider in a traditional wassail in Sandford on Friday.

The Green Man at Thatchers Wassail.The Green Man at Thatchers Wassail.

Thatchers Cider, at Myrtle Farm, invited guests to join in with the celebration which involves awaking the trees from their winter slumber.

The wassail began with a lively procession and ceremony led by the green man, wassail queen and Mendip Morris.

Guests were encouraged to make as much noise as possible with sticks, pots and pans to ward away the evil spirits from the orchard and ensure a fantastic apple harvest for the coming year.

Visitors joined in with a wassail song before heading back to Thatchers for a two-course supper.

Mendip Morris at the wassail.Mendip Morris at the wassail.

The food was followed by entertainment from Mendip Morris, Abandoman and The Somerset Sons.

Martin Thatcher said: "The Wassail ceremony is a true Somerset tradition and we were very pleased to welcome all our guests to Myrtle Farm."

Mendip Morris leading the wassail ceremony.Mendip Morris leading the wassail ceremony.

Soaking toast before hanging it in the branches of the wassail tree.Soaking toast before hanging it in the branches of the wassail tree.

The green man at Thatchers Cider's wassail.The green man at Thatchers Cider's wassail.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Readers discuss alternative uses for Dolphin Square as a result of housing delay

View of Dolphin Square Centre from sea front across Sands car park.

Village benefits from thousands of pounds, thanks to housebuilder

Bilbie Grange.

Weather warning issued due to fog

The fog is expected to last all morning.

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Readers discuss alternative uses for Dolphin Square as a result of housing delay

View of Dolphin Square Centre from sea front across Sands car park.

Village benefits from thousands of pounds, thanks to housebuilder

Bilbie Grange.

Weather warning issued due to fog

The fog is expected to last all morning.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

RAFA appeals for lift funds to secure future in Weston

John Denman, Charlie Hewson, Iain Norris, PR Officer Kimerly Palk-Meikie and George Yeomans.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weather warning issued due to fog

The fog is expected to last all morning.

Weston maintain unbeaten home record with important win over Exeter University

Sam Rees shows his strength to hold of Exeter University's defence during their 24-17 victory. (Picture: Josh Thomas)

Thatchers hunt future cidermakers

Current apprentices will be at the event.

Thatchers celebrates wassail ceremony

The green man and the wassail queen.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists