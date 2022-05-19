Thatchers donate apple trees in Worle for community orchard project

Stanley’s Garden, Worle, helps those with dementia plant flowers for each of the senses. Front from left: Muriel Skidmore and Peter Thatcher. Back from left: David Skidmore, Kelly March, Wayne Matthews and Simon Burr. - Credit: Thatchers Cider

A family-run cider business in Sandford has donated apple trees to a community orchard in Worle to help dementia suffers in their old age.

As part of a community orchard project operated by Thatchers Cider, the company will donate apple trees used at its cider farm to positive schemes which benefit residents.

Peter Thatcher visited Stanley's Garden in Worle to donate a tree. The garden offers a chance for elderly dementia suffers to plant flowers and greenery for each of the five senses.

David Skidmore - who runs the community orchard - named the garden after his grandfather Stanley. David received an apple tree from Mr Thatcher.

Last year, Thatchers donated 350 trees to 50 groups across the country. This year it hopes to extend its outreach to more then 500 groups who applied.

Managing director Martin Thatcher, said: "This is the second year we have run the project, doubling the number of trees we donated.

"This year we've donated to schools and colleges, care homes, hospitals, urban neighbourhood groups and allotment societies.

"It's been an absolute privilege to read the applications, and to be able to help groups plant trees. We hope that by donating these trees they will make a difference to many people's wellbeing.

"The project shares our family's passion for apple trees, building communities and constant support of the environment and ecosystem around us today and for the future."

Thatchers has extended the community project for this year by doubling the number of trees it hopes to donate. This means more groups will be able to benefit from the scheme.

Mr Thatcher added: "In the year of the Queen's green canopy campaign, all eyes are on planting trees. It's so important to keep planting not just for the environment around us, but for people to enjoy and benefit from.

"Community spaces that include trees and orchards are so important.

"Whether it's groups of trees within residential areas, a rewilding project or perhaps a school environmental project, we're really excited to have been able to donate more trees this year, and visit some of the projects to see for ourselves the difference they will make to people's lives."