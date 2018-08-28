Wassailing fun at Thatchers Cider

The queen and the green man at Thatchers Cider's wassail. Neil Phillips photo and film Limited

The mystical tradition of wassailing was enjoyed by revellers at Myrtle Farm in Sandford.

Scores of people were invited to take part in the ceremony at the home of Thatchers Cider on Friday.

The wassail queen and green man led the Mendip Morris Men and the procession into the apple orchards.

Cider was poured over the roots of the wassail tree, toast was hung in the branches and guns were fired into the air.

Guests also banged pots and pans to scare away any evil spirits.

Wassailing originates from a pagan tradition of promoting the good health of the apple trees – and a great harvest.

Managing director, Martin Thatcher said: “The wassail is one of the highlights of our year. It’s a reminder that cidermaking here in the West Country has a long tradition, and as a family company we take our heritage very seriously.”