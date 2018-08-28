Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wassailing fun at Thatchers Cider

PUBLISHED: 11:00 22 January 2019

The queen and the green man at Thatchers Cider's wassail.

The queen and the green man at Thatchers Cider's wassail.

Neil Phillips photo and film Limited

The mystical tradition of wassailing was enjoyed by revellers at Myrtle Farm in Sandford.

The queen putting toast in the trees at the wassail.The queen putting toast in the trees at the wassail.

Scores of people were invited to take part in the ceremony at the home of Thatchers Cider on Friday.

The wassail queen and green man led the Mendip Morris Men and the procession into the apple orchards.

Cider was poured over the roots of the wassail tree, toast was hung in the branches and guns were fired into the air.

Guests also banged pots and pans to scare away any evil spirits.

Wassailing originates from a pagan tradition of promoting the good health of the apple trees – and a great harvest.

Managing director, Martin Thatcher said: “The wassail is one of the highlights of our year. It’s a reminder that cidermaking here in the West Country has a long tradition, and as a family company we take our heritage very seriously.”

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Living legend Tom Jones to perform in West Country

Tom Jones. Picture: Tom Dymond

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Living legend Tom Jones to perform in West Country

Tom Jones. Picture: Tom Dymond

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cricket: Somerset confirm return of Jerome Thomas

Somerset's Jerome Taylor celebrates taking the wicket of Sussex Sharks' Laurie Evans (right) during the Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final match on Finals Day at Edgbaston, Birmingham (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

Cricket: Green signs extension at Somerset

Ben Green at Somerset's media day (pic Ben Birchall/PA)

Man suffers fractured cheek bone in New Year’s Day assault in Weston

A man was punched to the floor and kicked in the face in an assault on New Year's Day.

Bristol Airport passenger numbers grow for ninth consecutive year

Bristol Airport has this week put in a planning application for a larger terminal. Picture: Bristol Airport

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists