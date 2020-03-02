Thatchers sponsors Men's March for hospice

Thatchers Cider is sponsoring the Men's March for a second year in a row. Archant

Thatchers Cider is sponsoring Weston Hospicecare's Men's March again this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cidermaker from Sandford is backing the sponsored walk for a second year and donating a pint of cider to each participant once they have completed their 10-mile walk.

Hundreds of men are set to take on the challenge on March 14 to raise cash for the hospice which supports people with life-limiting conditions.

More: Hospice's Men's March is huge success.

Participants will celebrate the end of the walk by watching the finale of the Six Nations on the big screen at Weston's Grand Pier.

Managing director Martin Thatcher said: "Weston Hospicecare captures the hearts and minds of the community, and we're looking forward to being a part of this exciting and exceptionally worthwhile Men's March for a second time.

"What could be better than enjoying a walk through the stunning Somerset countryside, watching the rugby with a pint of cider, while knowing you're helping contribute much-needed funds to the

work of Weston Hospicecare.

"We wish everyone taking part an enjoyable time, and we look forward to seeing everyone there."

Hospice events manager Grace said the charity is thrilled Thatchers is sponsoring the walk again. She said: "We're close to the hospice's second Men's March which promises to be a fantastic day for all.

"We're delighted, and enormously thankful, to Thatcher's Cider for their generosity in not only providing a financial contribution but for also providing the cider for our participants to enjoy upon their return.

"We've had more men sign up than last year already and there's still time to register.

"Come and join us and be part of something amazing, where you will be helping to support the vital care given to those who need it the most."

Entrance is £18.50 for adults - which includes a pint of Thatchers, a pie and a souvenir pint glass.

Children can enter for £12.50, which includes a soft drink and pie.

The deadline to sign up is March 8, although a limited number of places will be available on the day.

You can register by logging on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch