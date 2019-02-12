Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thatchers sponsors hospice’s Men’s March fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 12:14 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 25 February 2019

Thatchers staff members, Billy Manning and Dan Horwood.

Thatchers staff members, Billy Manning and Dan Horwood.

Archant

A Somerset cidermaker is sponsoring Weston Hospicecare’s Men’s March next month.

Thatchers staff members, Billy Manning and Dan Horwood.Thatchers staff members, Billy Manning and Dan Horwood.

Thatchers Cider, in Sandford, has made a generous donation to the event which will cover the costs and ensure the money raised goes directly to the hospice’s work supporting people with life-limiting conditions.

The family-run firm is also providing the drinks for participants after the march so fundraisers can settle down to watch England’s Six Nations match against Italy at the Grand Pier with a free pasty and a pint of Thatchers Gold.

Managing director Martin Thatcher said: “Weston Hospicecare captures the hearts and minds of the community, and we’re looking forward to being a part of this exciting and exceptionally worthwhile Men’s March, that will raise valuable funds for the hospice.

“What could be better than enjoying a walk through the beautiful Somerset countryside, watching the rugby with a pasty and a pint of Thatchers Gold, whilst knowing you’re helping contribute much-needed funds for the work of Weston Hospicecare.

“We wish everyone a fantastic event and we are delighted to be involved.”

The Men’s March is taking place on March 9 and will see hundreds of men walking a 10-mile route from the Grand Pier via Weston Woods to Sand Point, before returning to the pier for the rugby.

More: New fundraiser for men launched by Weston Hospicecare.

Hospice events manager Simon Angear is delighted Thatchers is supporting the event.

He said: “We’re really excited about hosting our first ever Men’s March, which promises to be a lot of fun – and we’re thrilled too to have Thatchers on board.

“Their generosity means a lot to everyone involved in Weston Hospicecare, and will be key to making sure the Men’s March is a success.

“The other good news is that there is still time for people to sign up for the event.”

It is £15 to enter, which includes a pint of Thatchers Gold, a pasty and a souvenir pint glass.

The deadline to sign up is March 3, although a limited number of spaces may be available on the day.

Walkers are encouraged to raise sponsorship for the hospice as well.

For more information, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Westonians list their wishes for High Street as council seeks millions in funding

High Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Has the redevelopment of Weston’s Dolphin Square been a success?

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Driver hospitalised after car crashes into house

Firefighters used a winch to remove the car from the building.

Plans to build 49 homes in Weston approved by council

Wilson Gardens. Picture: Google

Health Secretary asked to look at A&E changes

More men than women were admitted due to drink-related conditions and the majority of people were over 45.

Most Read

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road closed following serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

#includeImage($article, 225)

Traveller family could be made homeless unless controversial village site is approved

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Yatton get better of Weston rivals

Action from Yatton under-15s clash with Weston

Thatchers sponsors hospice’s Men’s March fundraiser

Thatchers staff members, Billy Manning and Dan Horwood.

Driver hospitalised after car crashes into house

Firefighters used a winch to remove the car from the building.

Health Secretary asked to look at A&E changes

More men than women were admitted due to drink-related conditions and the majority of people were over 45.

Newspaper delivery man spotted flames in Axbridge hotel window and rushed to extinguish them

The Oakhouse Hotel in Axbridge. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists