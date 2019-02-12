Thatchers sponsors hospice’s Men’s March fundraiser
PUBLISHED: 12:14 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:14 25 February 2019
Archant
A Somerset cidermaker is sponsoring Weston Hospicecare’s Men’s March next month.
Thatchers Cider, in Sandford, has made a generous donation to the event which will cover the costs and ensure the money raised goes directly to the hospice’s work supporting people with life-limiting conditions.
The family-run firm is also providing the drinks for participants after the march so fundraisers can settle down to watch England’s Six Nations match against Italy at the Grand Pier with a free pasty and a pint of Thatchers Gold.
Managing director Martin Thatcher said: “Weston Hospicecare captures the hearts and minds of the community, and we’re looking forward to being a part of this exciting and exceptionally worthwhile Men’s March, that will raise valuable funds for the hospice.
“What could be better than enjoying a walk through the beautiful Somerset countryside, watching the rugby with a pasty and a pint of Thatchers Gold, whilst knowing you’re helping contribute much-needed funds for the work of Weston Hospicecare.
“We wish everyone a fantastic event and we are delighted to be involved.”
The Men’s March is taking place on March 9 and will see hundreds of men walking a 10-mile route from the Grand Pier via Weston Woods to Sand Point, before returning to the pier for the rugby.
More: New fundraiser for men launched by Weston Hospicecare.
Hospice events manager Simon Angear is delighted Thatchers is supporting the event.
He said: “We’re really excited about hosting our first ever Men’s March, which promises to be a lot of fun – and we’re thrilled too to have Thatchers on board.
“Their generosity means a lot to everyone involved in Weston Hospicecare, and will be key to making sure the Men’s March is a success.
“The other good news is that there is still time for people to sign up for the event.”
It is £15 to enter, which includes a pint of Thatchers Gold, a pasty and a souvenir pint glass.
The deadline to sign up is March 3, although a limited number of spaces may be available on the day.
Walkers are encouraged to raise sponsorship for the hospice as well.
For more information, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch