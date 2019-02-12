Thatchers sponsors hospice’s Men’s March fundraiser

A Somerset cidermaker is sponsoring Weston Hospicecare’s Men’s March next month.

Thatchers Cider, in Sandford, has made a generous donation to the event which will cover the costs and ensure the money raised goes directly to the hospice’s work supporting people with life-limiting conditions.

The family-run firm is also providing the drinks for participants after the march so fundraisers can settle down to watch England’s Six Nations match against Italy at the Grand Pier with a free pasty and a pint of Thatchers Gold.

Managing director Martin Thatcher said: “Weston Hospicecare captures the hearts and minds of the community, and we’re looking forward to being a part of this exciting and exceptionally worthwhile Men’s March, that will raise valuable funds for the hospice.

“What could be better than enjoying a walk through the beautiful Somerset countryside, watching the rugby with a pasty and a pint of Thatchers Gold, whilst knowing you’re helping contribute much-needed funds for the work of Weston Hospicecare.

“We wish everyone a fantastic event and we are delighted to be involved.”

The Men’s March is taking place on March 9 and will see hundreds of men walking a 10-mile route from the Grand Pier via Weston Woods to Sand Point, before returning to the pier for the rugby.

Hospice events manager Simon Angear is delighted Thatchers is supporting the event.

He said: “We’re really excited about hosting our first ever Men’s March, which promises to be a lot of fun – and we’re thrilled too to have Thatchers on board.

“Their generosity means a lot to everyone involved in Weston Hospicecare, and will be key to making sure the Men’s March is a success.

“The other good news is that there is still time for people to sign up for the event.”

It is £15 to enter, which includes a pint of Thatchers Gold, a pasty and a souvenir pint glass.

The deadline to sign up is March 3, although a limited number of spaces may be available on the day.

Walkers are encouraged to raise sponsorship for the hospice as well.

For more information, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch