How to take part in Thatchers virtual cider tasting session

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 June 2020

Sophie Jennings.

Sophie Jennings.

Thatchers Cider

The Sanford cidermakers will celebrate South West Cider Week virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apples harvested for Thatchers Katy, on Myrtle Farm.Apples harvested for Thatchers Katy, on Myrtle Farm.

Thatchers Cider will hold a virtual orchard cider tasting on June 12.

The event at Myrtle Farm in Sandford will commemorate South West Cider Week, which finishes June 21.

South West Cider Week is organised by the South West of England Cidermakers Association and will be comprised of virtual events this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Head cidermaker Richard Johnson and Sophie Jennings will host, guiding guests through a selection of beverages made on Myrtle Farm, virtually.

Richard said: “This is a fantastic way to celebrate the diversity of cider that is made here in the South West, the home of cider.

“We’re inviting people into our orchards through a film we’ve made specially, where we guide you through a selection of our most popular ciders.”

Tastings begin at 12.30 pm.

Log on to www.thatcherscider.co.uk to take part in the virtual cider tasting.

North Somerset deaths double in April after pandemic strikes district

Surge in North Somerset deaths as coronavirus devastates West Country.Picture: Getty

Sainsbury's lodges appeal to build homes at site once earmarked for supermarket

Sedgemoor District Council voted down Sainsburys housing plans at the Steart Farm in March. Picture: Google Maps

Thatchers are offering £1million worth of free cider

Thatchers will offer free cider to pubs and bars across the UK.

Council to discuss future of Birnbeck Pier

The derelict main building at Birnbeck Island. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Attempted robbery and assault in Grove Park

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the attempted robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

