How to take part in Thatchers virtual cider tasting session

Sophie Jennings. Thatchers Cider

The Sanford cidermakers will celebrate South West Cider Week virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Apples harvested for Thatchers Katy, on Myrtle Farm. Apples harvested for Thatchers Katy, on Myrtle Farm.

Thatchers Cider will hold a virtual orchard cider tasting on June 12.

The event at Myrtle Farm in Sandford will commemorate South West Cider Week, which finishes June 21.

South West Cider Week is organised by the South West of England Cidermakers Association and will be comprised of virtual events this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Head cidermaker Richard Johnson and Sophie Jennings will host, guiding guests through a selection of beverages made on Myrtle Farm, virtually.

Richard said: “This is a fantastic way to celebrate the diversity of cider that is made here in the South West, the home of cider.

“We’re inviting people into our orchards through a film we’ve made specially, where we guide you through a selection of our most popular ciders.”

Tastings begin at 12.30 pm.

Log on to www.thatcherscider.co.uk to take part in the virtual cider tasting.