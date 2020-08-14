WATCH: Thatcher family members star in cider ad narrated by Bill Bailey

Martin Thatcher stars in the latest Thatchers Cider ad, alongside Anne and Eleanor Thatcher. Thatchers Cider

Thatchers Cider has announced the upcoming premiere of its latest TV advert, narrated by comedian Bill Bailey.

The ad, called ‘Family’, was created by award-winning director Steve Reeves and features members of the real Thatchers family.

Fourth-generation cidermaker and managing director Martin Thatcher plays a cameo role alongside Anne and Eleanor.

Myrtle Farm cidermakers Richard Johnson and Sophie Jennings also star in the piece.

Martin Thatcher said: “This is an ad that is warm with a smile in its heart. We hope everyone will be able to relate to it.”

The Sandford-based company has seen a 108 per cent sales increase over the past 12 weeks of lockdown, according to data providers Information Resources Incorporated.

Martin added: “The sense of family runs very strongly throughout all we do at Thatchers, from our heritage and traditions, through to our quality and expertise in cider making.

“It is something we are very proud of and we know it is something that will always stay true. There has never been a better time to reinforce the message of family and caring.”