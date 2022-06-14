News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Further solar panels installed at Thatchers Cider warehouse

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:17 PM June 14, 2022
Eleanor Thatcher at Myrtle Farm pictured in front of the newly installed solar panels. 

Eleanor Thatcher at Myrtle Farm pictured in front of the newly installed solar panels. - Credit: Thatchers Cider

A Somerset cider maker has almost completed adding hundreds of new solar panels on the roof of its distribution warehouse in Sandford. 

The Thatchers Cider Myrtle Farm warehouse will now be home to 1862 new panels which is hoped will save up to 301 of carbon tonnes a year and generate 1064Mwh of electricity. 

It will be stored on the roof of the cider makers new warehouse, dubbed The Hive.

Eleanor Thatcher said: "The sun helps us in so many ways – our apple trees need it to produce luscious apples for cider making, and now the more sun we have, the more green energy we’re able to produce ourselves for our cider making.

"Producing green energy has become an integral part of our day-to-day life here at Myrtle Farm. We have a biomass boiler that uses wood chippings from our orchards, and apple waste left over from our cider making process goes for anaerobic digestion – although we do save some for cattle feed too.

"With the new installation we now have over 3,000 panels here at Myrtle Farm."

Thatchers Cider
Sandford News

Don't Miss

The man involved in the siege has been named locally as Luke Stilwell

Man jailed over 17-hour siege at house in Weston

Paul Jones

person
Planned gas infrastructure works is set to cause disruption on Searle Crescent and Warne Road in Weston.

North Somerset Council

Busy work routes in Weston to face month-long disruption from next week

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police are keen to trace these people after the incident at Marine Lake in Clevedon

Boy injured after being chased by dog at North Somerset beauty spot

Paul Jones

person
The pair were handed prison time.

Weston Scoutmaster jailed for 16 years after abusing boys

Paul Jones

person