Thatchers is looking for new recruits to join cider business

Apprenticeships at Thatchers Cider can lead to a wide range of careers throughout the cider making company. Pictured is apprentice Tom Farron. - Credit: Thatchers Cider

Thatchers will hold an open day this month to offer apprenticeships in the cider-making industry.

For five years, the family-run business in Sandford has run an early careers apprenticeship programme at the maker's mill at Myrtle Farm.

The open day will be held on January 29 and will give people a chance to learn about all the different work opportunities offered at the business.

Thatchers Cider works closely with colleges in the area like Bridgwater and Weston College to implement its apprenticeship programme.

Martin Thatcher, managing director, said: "We’d love people who are interested in kickstarting their career with us to come along to our open day, where they’ll have the chance to have a look around Myrtle Farm and chat to our current apprentices.

"It’s an exciting opportunity for motivated people who want to start a fulfilling career in the cider industry."

To register for the open day, visit the Thatchers Cider website at www.thatcherscider.co.uk/careers/apprenticeships