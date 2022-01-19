Thatchers to give away free apple trees for good causes

Sustainable Backwell was one group which planted 10 trees in 2021 with the Thatchers Community Orchard Project. - Credit: Thatchers Cider

A community project will give away free apple trees to local groups in a bid to grow their own orchards.

Organised by Thatchers Cider, this will be the second year the Sanford business is donating apple trees for good causes.

Thatchers will be giving away more trees this year too, with 250 of them on offer to groups across the UK to help grow an existing orchard or to kick-start a planting project.

Applications close February 18 in time to be planted in the spring.

A variety of apple trees will be donated, both eating and cider apples, even including apples from the famous Katy, Yarlington Mill and Spartan range. Stakes, guards and ties will also be provided to help with planting.

Martin Thatcher, managing director, said: "We are looking for groups large or small, schools and care homes who would benefit from growing apple trees, to take part in this project."

To apply, visit the Thatchers website here.