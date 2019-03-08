Thatchers Foundation gives cash boost to theatre company

The Appleshed Theatre Company with their donation from the Thatchers Foundation. Neil Phillips photo and film Limited

A theatre company has received £2,500 to enable staff to run more sessions for children and adults with additional needs.

Appleshed Inclusive Theatre Company in Congresbury was given the donation from the Thatchers Foundation.

Anne Thatcher, trustee of the Thatchers Foundation said: "This is an awe-inspiring theatre group which has great ambitions to start more sessions in other Somerset towns and villages.

"We're delighted to present them with this donation to not only benefit the members who join in the workshops at the moment, but in the future."

Appleshed founder Jan Thomson said: "Our groups and the performances we stage are truly joyful and encourage integration across all abilities through drama, music, movement, song and games.

"This is a very generous and welcome donation from the Thatchers Foundation that will be put to excellent use for the benefit of all our practitioners, students and volunteers."