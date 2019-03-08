Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Thatchers Foundation gives cash boost to theatre company

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 June 2019

The Appleshed Theatre Company with their donation from the Thatchers Foundation.

The Appleshed Theatre Company with their donation from the Thatchers Foundation.

Neil Phillips photo and film Limited

A theatre company has received £2,500 to enable staff to run more sessions for children and adults with additional needs.

Appleshed Inclusive Theatre Company in Congresbury was given the donation from the Thatchers Foundation.

Anne Thatcher, trustee of the Thatchers Foundation said: "This is an awe-inspiring theatre group which has great ambitions to start more sessions in other Somerset towns and villages.

"We're delighted to present them with this donation to not only benefit the members who join in the workshops at the moment, but in the future."

Appleshed founder Jan Thomson said: "Our groups and the performances we stage are truly joyful and encourage integration across all abilities through drama, music, movement, song and games.

"This is a very generous and welcome donation from the Thatchers Foundation that will be put to excellent use for the benefit of all our practitioners, students and volunteers."

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Pub suffers ‘severe damage’ in fire

Burnham's Rosewood pub caught fire on Saturday. Picture: Les Barber

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Pub suffers ‘severe damage’ in fire

Burnham's Rosewood pub caught fire on Saturday. Picture: Les Barber

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Man rushed to hospital after getting ‘stuck on railings’

Emergency services were called the Aller Parade skatepark. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre break-in sees three arrested

Saunders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll.

‘Unsound’ housing targets should be thrown out, argue JSP campaigners

Churchill And Langford Residents Action Group.

Funding campaign to pay for mural for mental health unit

Kate Simmonds with artist Martin D'Arcy, in front of the fence they are hoping to paint. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Customers hit by stones and splashed by water due to town centre pot hole

George Lati and Jules assistant manager of the Break charity shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists