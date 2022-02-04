News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Thatchers plant trees along Strawberry Line for Jubilee campaign

Charlie Williams

Published: 1:15 PM February 4, 2022
Eleanor Thatcher and Martin Thatcher at Myrtle Farm

Eleanor Thatcher and Martin Thatcher at Myrtle Farm. - Credit: Thatchers Cider

Sandford cider maker Thatchers has planted 10 trees along the Strawberry Line for the Queen's Green Canopy Campaign.

The national tree planting initiative encourages people to 'plant a tree for the Jubilee' to mark 70 years of the Queen on the throne. 

Martin Thatcher and his daughter Eleanor, planted one of the ten new coppice trees running along the old Yatton to Cheddar branch line in Sandford.

A commemorative plaque was also laid beside the family-run cider mill at Myrtle Farm.

The new trees will accompany the coppice woodland also being planted close by and are all native to the UK, including Field Maple, English Oak and Cherry.

Thatchers managing director, Martin Thatcher, said: "We love planting trees, so when we heard about the Queens Green Canopy campaign, we really wanted to support it with a row of trees that will be close to the Strawberry Line, so that passers by are able to see and enjoy them." 

