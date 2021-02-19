News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

How Thatchers prevent 100 tonnes of plastic waste from reaching landfill

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 9:50 AM February 19, 2021   
Thatchers Gold, Thatchers Haze, Thatchers Rose, ThatchersLemon.

A change in packaging from Thatchers has prevented 20 million plastic rings entering the environment in the past year. - Credit: Thatchers Cider

Thatchers Cider has estimated that it has prevented more than 100 tonnes of plastic waste from reaching landfill in the past five years thanks to a change in packaging.

The Sandford family-run business has also secured a Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) to show all its cardboard packaging has been sustainably sourced.

Supply chain director, Gary Delafield, pointed out how it would only make sense for a company which relies on trees to protect the environment.

Apples harvested for Thatchers Katy, on Myrtle Farm.

Apples harvested for Thatchers Katy, on Myrtle Farm. - Credit: Thatchers Cider

Mr Delafield said: “We recognise the critical role that forests play in the protection of the global environment in alleviating climate change.

"Indeed, as a cidermaker reliant on trees to grow the apples we need to produce our ciders, we have more than 500 acres of our own orchard in Somerset."

The cidermaker also revealed that it had saved 20 million plastic rings from being used in the past year alone - again thanks to its packaging.


Most Read

  1. 1 Coronavirus vaccinations move to next phase in North Somerset
  2. 2 Vape store handed prohibition notice for 'flouting' lockdown rules
  3. 3 Council lists new anti-social orders including no dog zones
  1. 4 Man arrested after vigilant witness reports suspicious activity
  2. 5 Councillors divided on making 'aggressive begging' a public offence
  3. 6 Staff enjoy afternoon of meditation
  4. 7 Woman charged with murder following man's death
  5. 8 Police officer sacked after 'inappropriate relationship'
  6. 9 ‘The ultimate takeaway experience’: award-winning fish and chips delivered straight to your door
  7. 10 North Somerset Council welcomes 'essential' pothole funding
Climate Change
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Old Quarry

North Somerset Council

Weston Town Council secures future for the Old Town Quarry

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Weston's Sovereign Centre.

Council approves plan to repurpose Sovereign Centre

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
POLICE IMAGE

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
NHS Nurse

NHS

Grand Pier makes surprise delivery for NHS staff on Pancake day

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus