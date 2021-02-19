How Thatchers prevent 100 tonnes of plastic waste from reaching landfill

Published: 9:50 AM February 19, 2021

A change in packaging from Thatchers has prevented 20 million plastic rings entering the environment in the past year. - Credit: Thatchers Cider

Thatchers Cider has estimated that it has prevented more than 100 tonnes of plastic waste from reaching landfill in the past five years thanks to a change in packaging.

The Sandford family-run business has also secured a Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) to show all its cardboard packaging has been sustainably sourced.

Supply chain director, Gary Delafield, pointed out how it would only make sense for a company which relies on trees to protect the environment.

Apples harvested for Thatchers Katy, on Myrtle Farm. - Credit: Thatchers Cider

Mr Delafield said: “We recognise the critical role that forests play in the protection of the global environment in alleviating climate change.

"Indeed, as a cidermaker reliant on trees to grow the apples we need to produce our ciders, we have more than 500 acres of our own orchard in Somerset."

The cidermaker also revealed that it had saved 20 million plastic rings from being used in the past year alone - again thanks to its packaging.



