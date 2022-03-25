Thatchers to grow seven acres of new orchards
- Credit: Thatchers Cider
A Sanford cider maker is to plant up to seven acres of new orchards this spring.
Thatchers Cider will trial a range of apples for future beverages at the orchards including Fuji September Wonder and Court of Wick.
All the apples will take around seven years to mature before they become ready for harvest.
Thatchers currently has 500 acres of its own orchard in the area and includes 42 acres for commercial trials.
Martin Thatcher said: "We at Thatchers are totally committed to growing the right apple varieties at the highest quality is part of that commitment.
"Our role as cider makers is to create drinks that the public enjoy. That means understanding the market and how tastes evolve and change, and looking to the future to plan what apple varieties we grow.
"Growing apples to crop commercially is a long-term commitment and big investment, and that’s why it’s important to get it absolutely right.
"We’re excited to see how these trials develop to provide us with the apples for ciders of the future."