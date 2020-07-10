Advanced search

Thatchers’ first non-alcoholic cider crowned best in the UK

PUBLISHED: 16:00 10 July 2020

Thatchers Zero was crowned the best No and Low Cider in the UK.

Thatchers Cider

Thatcher Cider’s first non-alcoholic cider took two years to craft on Myrtle Farm.

Imbibe magazine is the UK-leading publisher for drinks professionals.

Thatchers Cider’s Zero creation has been crowned the best No and Low Cider in the UK.

The No and Low category includes beverages that are gluten-free and suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

The award was handed to the Sandford cidermakers at the Imbibe No and Low Taste Awards, hosted by the UK-leading Imbibe Magazine.

Imbibe No and Low Taste Awards showcase the range of products in a growing sector of the drinks industry - the no and low alcohol sector.

Thatchers Zero is the first alcohol-free cider created on Myrtle Farm.

It took two years to perfect, but Zero is now reaping the rewards, something managing director Martin Thatcher is thrilled with. 

He said: “We believe Zero offers the experience people are looking for when choosing an alcohol-free cider, so it is a real honour to have won this award.

“(Zero) is a premium cider that fits well into our range. With an increasing number of people looking to moderate their alcohol intake, it is great to have an alcohol-free option that fully delivers on taste.”

