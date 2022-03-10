The Boulevard's famous cherry trees to be replaced

The famous cherry trees that line the Boulevard in Weston will be replaced next week after the council found the existing trees posed an 'unacceptable' risk to the public.

Up to 30 new cherry trees will be added along the road on Monday, replacing the 15 which had been removed last year.

The planting will take place on Monday and Tuesday (March 14 to 15). Motorists are also being advised to avoid the area during those times.

North Somerset Council found the trees which had been planted around 60 years ago were suffering from decay and fungal infections and this posed an 'unacceptable' risk to the public.

Weston Civic Society will provide 20 new trees and the remaining 10 will be given by Kier Utilities - Kier will also dig the tree holes and Glendale will carry out the planting.

The council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said Cllr Mike Solomon, said: "I am delighted that we will be able to plant double the number of trees that had to be removed last year.

"Cherry trees are synonymous with the Boulevard and planting these new trees will ensure they continue to line the road for decades to come for future generations to enjoy."