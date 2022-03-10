News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

The Boulevard's famous cherry trees to be replaced

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:36 AM March 10, 2022
The Boulevard's cherry trees will be replaced.

The Boulevard's cherry trees will be replaced. PICTURE: Mark Atherton. - Credit: Archant

The famous cherry trees that line the Boulevard in Weston will be replaced next week after the council found the existing trees posed an 'unacceptable' risk to the public.

Up to 30 new cherry trees will be added along the road on Monday, replacing the 15 which had been removed last year. 

The planting will take place on Monday and Tuesday (March 14 to 15). Motorists are also being advised to avoid the area during those times.

North Somerset Council found the trees which had been planted around 60 years ago were suffering from decay and fungal infections and this posed an 'unacceptable' risk to the public.

Weston Civic Society will provide 20 new trees and the remaining 10 will be given by Kier Utilities - Kier will also dig the tree holes and Glendale will carry out the planting.

The council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said Cllr Mike Solomon, said: "I am delighted that we will be able to plant double the number of trees that had to be removed last year.

"Cherry trees are synonymous with the Boulevard and planting these new trees will ensure they continue to line the road for decades to come for future generations to enjoy."

North Somerset Council
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

There was a controlled explosion of the ordnance. 

Army called for bomb found on Sand Bay

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Vernon Lane was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston man sentenced to 18 years for sexual offences against children

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The magnificent Lady Justice statue ontop of the Old Bailey

Man admits dealing cannabis, cocaine and heroin in Weston

Paul Jones

person
Weston lifeboat. Picture: Ian Young

Weston RNLI

Lifeboat crew rescues casualty on Weston beach

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon