The Charlatans announce Bristol gig in 30th anniversary tour
- Credit: SonicPR
Manchester rock band The Charlatans have announced its 30th-anniversary tour will pay a visit to Bristol's O2 Academy later this year.
Tim Burgess and his bandmates will roll out their A Head Full Of Ideas tour a year later than scheduled due to the Covid pandemic.
The shows will feature songs from their 13 top 40 albums, three of which reached number one.
A best-of compilation album will also be released on October 15 to mark the year-late anniversary and will be available in the form of a six-part vinyl LP box set.
The classic Charlatans sound - driving Hammond organ, Northern Soul and house-influenced rhythms, swaggering guitars and Burgess’s vocal - is instantly recognisable.
The indie outfit will kick off their tour on November 22 in Belfast before eventually stopping in Bristol on November 26.
Tickets are available now and priced at £32.50.
To purchase tickets, log on to www.thecharlatans.net/gigs
