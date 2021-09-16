The Charlatans announce Bristol gig in 30th anniversary tour

Published: 12:00 PM September 16, 2021 Updated: 2:53 PM September 16, 2021

Manchester rock band The Charlatans have announced its 30th-anniversary tour will pay a visit to Bristol's O2 Academy later this year.

Tim Burgess and his bandmates will roll out their A Head Full Of Ideas tour a year later than scheduled due to the Covid pandemic.

The shows will feature songs from their 13 top 40 albums, three of which reached number one.

A best-of compilation album will also be released on October 15 to mark the year-late anniversary and will be available in the form of a six-part vinyl LP box set.

The classic Charlatans sound - driving Hammond organ, Northern Soul and house-influenced rhythms, swaggering guitars and Burgess’s vocal - is instantly recognisable.

The indie outfit will kick off their tour on November 22 in Belfast before eventually stopping in Bristol on November 26.

Tickets are available now and priced at £32.50.

To purchase tickets, log on to www.thecharlatans.net/gigs