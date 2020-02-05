Party-goers flock to End Of January party at The Lamb Inn

James Plews, Jamie Gorbett, Andy Corp and James Ellis who organised the End of January Partyat the Lamb Inn. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Revellers danced the night away at the End of January party in Somerset at the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 70 people flocked to The Lamb Inn in Axbridge, in The Square, which hosted the event on Saturday.

Live music from DJs Jim and Jamie entertained revellers, as well as electronica hits from band CFar!

People praised the event's organisers for putting on the party, and said it was 'cracking stuff' in Axbridge.

Spokesman for the event, Furgus Lodge, said: "The party went really well.

"We had around 60 to 70 people here at The Lamb, dancing the night away come midnight."

The Lamb is owned by Butcombe Brewing Company, in Wrington, and the building was used as a coaching inn and built in the 1400s.

Butcombe owns a variety of pubs in the area, including The Coach House, in Locking, the Queens Arms, in Bleadon, and The Rodney Stoke Inn, in Rodney Stoke.