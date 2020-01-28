Chefs open new bistro in Weston

Dave and James opened The Ginger Pig Kitchen Archant

A new restaurant has opened in Weston replacing the former Grove Bistro.

The Ginger Pig Kitchen, in West Street, officially opened on Thursday (January 23).

Co-owners and chefs Dave Newman and James Baker took over from The Grove Bistro in November 2019.

The pair, who have known each other since 1996, said it had always been their passion to open their own restaurant.

The kitchen offers traditional bistro food with a twist to 'make it a little bit more special'.

Dave said: "We focus on good service, making people feel welcome, not just the food. It's about how people are looked after. It's also a business where it feels like it's our house, and you would want people to feel welcome in your home. The bistro is different for Weston, and the food is all fresh. We took a lot of what we see in Bristol and brought it here."

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/2sSCiOE