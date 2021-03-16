News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

The Killers to perform in Bristol next spring

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 3:27 PM March 16, 2021   
The Killers will perform at Ashton Gate next year. Picture: Live Nation

The Killers will perform at Ashton Gate next year. Picture: Live Nation - Credit: Archant

The Killers will be performing at Bristol's Ashton Gate stadium on May 26 next year.

The band's biggest ever tour, Imploding The Mirage, sold out within hours when

The Killers to play in Bristol

Iconic rock band The Killers will perform at Bristol’s Ashton Gate in June.

The popular band will play at the stadium on June 9 as part of their latest UK tour.

The Killers are a Grammy-nominated rock band from Las Vegas, Nevada.

They broke onto the music scene in 2004 with their debut album Hot Fuss and since then they have become one of the biggest bands in the world.

Since Hot Fuss, they have released four more studio albums - Sam's Town in 2006, Day & Age in 2008, Battle Born in 2012 and Wonderful Wonderful in 2017.

Their latest tour supports their sixth studio album Imploding The Mirage, which is due for release next spring.

Fans can expect to hear new songs from the album as well as some of their most well-known hits including Mr Brightside, Somebody Told Me and Human.

The Killers will be supported by the Manic Street Preachers.

Tickets, which start from £49.50, go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 9am.

went on sale in 2020.

Shows were due to start in May this year, but due to the pandemic, the gigs have been rescheduled until next year.

Fans have been assured that all tickets held for the original dates will be honoured and are now transferrable to the corresponding 2022 show.

The Killers said: “UK and Ireland friends… We’re sorry, but there’s no way around this. These will be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year.

"All tickets will be honoured, so we really hope you can still join us."

The Killers will be joined by Special Guests Manic Street Preachers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Grand Pier offers 'a safe place' for people at night
  2. 2 How plans for Weston's £3.2million health centre took shape
  3. 3 SURVEY: Do you feel safe on North Somerset's streets?
  1. 4 New vision for town before opening of Portishead train station
  2. 5 Villages secure bus routes after two-year battle
  3. 6 eat:Weston to return to town centre next month
  4. 7 Police appeal to trace wanted man with links to Highbridge
  5. 8 Man stabbed in robbery near Weston
  6. 9 Police to hold online discussion on equality in the criminal justice system
  7. 10 Former Priory student aiming to help cure brain illnesses

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Broadoak Academy students 'called parents in tears' after uniform humiliation

Education News

Students 'humiliated' after school uniform mix-up

Carrington Walker

person
Flowering cherry trees have long been a feature of the picturesque Boulevard.

Decaying trees in town centre to be replaced

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Bleadon Quarry

Homes to be built in former quarry

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Princess Royal Square.

Reclaim The Night vigil to take place online tonight

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus