The Killers to perform in Bristol next spring
- Credit: Archant
The Killers will be performing at Bristol's Ashton Gate stadium on May 26 next year.
The band's biggest ever tour, Imploding The Mirage, sold out within hours when
went on sale in 2020.
Shows were due to start in May this year, but due to the pandemic, the gigs have been rescheduled until next year.
Fans have been assured that all tickets held for the original dates will be honoured and are now transferrable to the corresponding 2022 show.
The Killers said: “UK and Ireland friends… We’re sorry, but there’s no way around this. These will be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year.
"All tickets will be honoured, so we really hope you can still join us."
The Killers will be joined by Special Guests Manic Street Preachers.
