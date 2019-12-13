School project auction for mental health charity

TKASAs auction will raise money for In Charleys Memory.

Design and technology students made a 'bug tower' to be auctioned off in aid of a mental health charity.

Children at The King Alfred School, an Academy, in Highbridge, spent six weeks creating the sculptures, which people can bid on until Sunday.

Money raised from the sale of the tower will be donated to In Charley's Memory, which was set up in memory of a former King Alfred's pupil.

Student at the school, Jasmine Haines, said: "Meeting Charley's nan and his family, as well as talking about the bug towers was amazing.

"Learning about how much our efforts mean to them allowed us to understand why the charity is so important in modern times."

In Charley's Memory spokesman, Dawn Carey, said: "The school is doing so much for us, and we are all so grateful to the students who worked so diligently on this project. They are all incredible."

