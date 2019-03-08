School rag week raises £5k for mental health charity In Charley's Memory
PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 October 2019
TKASA
A school has raised £5,179 for charity In Charley's Memory (ICM) through a series of fun events this month.
The King Alfred School, an Academy topped the amount raised last year at its Rag week, which totalled around £4,000.
Students took part in events such as 'soak the teacher', a beard shave and bushtucker trial over the week at the academy from September 30 to October 4.
Fundraising activities were held every day at break and lunchtimes, and a variety show and charity band concert, featuring groups Some Villains and Canvas Moon, also took place at the school.
Canvas Moon won Sedgemoor District Council's Battle Of The Bands competition in July, and the week finished with a fancy dress walk into Burnham.
Sixth form student Lily Keeley Watts said: "We are thrilled to have reached our target of £5,000.
"Students and staff and The Priory Learning Trust have been amazing, and we are very grateful to everyone who has given up their time to help.
"The money raised will pay a huge role in giving back to our community, which was one of our main aims."
The cash will be donated to mental health charity ICM, which is also The Priory Learning Trust's chosen non-profit organisation of the year.
ICM was set up in memory of TKASA teenager Charley Marks, who took his own life aged 18.
The charity helps to support children and young adults with mental health conditions in the area, and marks its fifth anniversary this month.
Principal Nathan Jenkins, said: "The whole community came together for an amazing week of charity raising this month.
"Well done to everyone, and a big thanks for raising so much money for a brilliant charity."
The school has recently celebrated the prospect of taking on nearly 50 additional students into its sixth form next year, compared to 2019.
Its open evening, held on October 9, saw 2020 applications for sixth grow to 150 students, compared to 103 pupils currently in the year.
The school says 'a successful academic year group' in the town is important, as well as support from its community.