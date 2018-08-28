Students earn prestigious Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards

Students from The King Alfred School, an Academy (TKASA) have won two Duke of Edinburgh’s awards (DoE) after months of volunteering and hard work.

A pair of year 10 students from the school in Highbridge, in Burnham Road, were this month given two DoE bronze awards from their courses completed last year.

The award takes between one and four years to complete, and the TKASA students undertook expeditions in the area to gain it.

Young people between the ages of 14 and 24 can complete the award through a programme which is spilt into in four sections, or five if they are going for the gold.

Participants must carry out a number of challenges and tasks, including volunteering and, normally, a hike.

DoE award winner and TKASA student, Libby Ruston, believes the award programme is highly rewarding.

She said: “It brings out the best in you as it makes you come together as a team.”

The school’s second year 10 winner, Abigail Dowell, agreed that the scheme is valuable but admitted it is not an easy accomplishment.

She added: “Although it was tough, it was also a great experience.”