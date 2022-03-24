American couple trace grisly ancestry to Locking Manor

Locking Manor is said to be haunted by 'the lady in white'. Inset: Duke of Monmouth. - Credit: Google Street View/Archant

In a bid to trace their West Country roots, a married couple from the United States have unwittingly discovered how their ancestors met a grisly end in Locking some 400 years ago.

Gordon and Janice Plumley, from North Carolina, were left speechless when they found out they are descendants of the infamous 'lady in white' who stalks the grounds of Locking Manor.

Gordon and Janice Plumley listened to the gruesome story of their ancestors at the Coach House Inn. - Credit: Christopher Ratcliffe

The 'lady in white', or Lady Plumley, was once married to Sir John Plumley, who supported the ill-fated Monmouth Rebellion.

Gordon Plumley is a Quaker descendant of the Elm Tree Road manor's former lord and lady.

The home's grounds at the time also included the Coach House Inn, where the American couple spent the day unearthing their family history.

Gordon and Janice's ancestors emigrated to the new American colonies to avoid religious persecution during the period.

Lord Plumley and his two sons joined Monmouth's men who anchored at Lyme Regis in 1685 to overthrow the Catholic King James II.

His forces marched through Dorset and Devon until they made their way into Bridgwater, Wells, Frome and Bath.

Monmouth's army was eventually pushed-back and found camp near Westonzoyland. It was here that his army was spectacularly defeated and where Lord Plumley's two sons also died in battle.

Lord Plumley survived and spent the next few days in hiding - he found his way back home in Locking and hid in a nearby wood.

After avoiding detection from soldiers, it is said Plumley's dog gave his position away after recognising his master in the trees, the dog barked and this alerted the king's men to Plumley's presence.

He was then hanged for treason from a nearby elm tree in view of his wife.

Lady Plumley threw herself and the dog down a well after being stricken with grief at the loss of her husband and two sons.

She can now be seen walking the dog on manor walk, before disappearing behind two yew trees. She is also said to open cupboards in the manor, unbolting doors and 're-arranging' things.

The Coach House on Manor Gardens, Locking. - Credit: Archant

Gordon and Janice visited the Coach House Inn for a Sunday roast to listen to ghost stories from staff about the 'lady in white'.

The tragic story of Lady Plumley is etched into one of the pub's rafters as a daily reminder to punters of its eerie and gruesome past.

The door at the Coach House Inn that Lady Plumley is said to open. - Credit: Christopher Ratcliffe



