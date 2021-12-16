PICTURES: Medieval pub's stunning transformation

The Lamb Inn pub has undergone extensive refurbishments. - Credit: The Lamb Inn

A popular historic pub has reopened following a major refurbishment to install a modern country vibe to the building, which dates back to the 1400s.

The Lamb Inn, in Axbridge, closed for a month to renovate its design and install a running heating system throughout the premises - including its cider shed which acts as a function and skittles room.

The pub's manager told the Mercury that she believes the refurbishment has maintained the character of the pub which regulars enjoy.

Sarah Godwin said: "This refurbishment has brought us up to date without taking away the look and feel and atmosphere our locals and guests love.

"We have kept the much-loved character and all the original features but have updated in a sympathetically contemporary way.

“We are still a traditional community pub where guests can enjoy a game of skittles or darts, a pint of our award-winning Butcombe beers or cider and incredibly tasty pub classics and hearty seasonal dishes.”

The traditional coaching inn dates back to 1480 is located on the square in the heart of the village.

