PICTURES: Medieval pub's stunning transformation



Carrington Walker

Published: 11:30 AM December 16, 2021
The Lamb Inn pub has undergone extensive refurbishments.

The Lamb Inn pub has undergone extensive refurbishments. - Credit: The Lamb Inn

A popular historic pub has reopened following a major refurbishment to install a modern country vibe to the building, which dates back to the 1400s.

The Lamb Inn, in Axbridge, closed for a month to renovate its design and install a running heating system throughout the premises - including its cider shed which acts as a function and skittles room.

The Lamb Inn

The popular pub is based in the heart of Axbridge. - Credit: The Lamb Inn

The pub's manager told the Mercury that she believes the refurbishment has maintained the character of the pub which regulars enjoy.

Sarah Godwin said: "This refurbishment has brought us up to date without taking away the look and feel and atmosphere our locals and guests love.

"We have kept the much-loved character and all the original features but have updated in a sympathetically contemporary way.

“We are still a traditional community pub where guests can enjoy a game of skittles or darts, a pint of our award-winning Butcombe beers or cider and incredibly tasty pub classics and hearty seasonal dishes.”

The traditional coaching inn dates back to 1480 is located on the square in the heart of the village.

The Lamb Inn

The pub's manager believes its character has been maintained throughout the revamp. - Credit: The Lamb Inn

The Lamb Inn

The Lamb Inn refurbishment. - Credit: The Lamb Inn

The Lamb Inn

The pub closed for one month for the works to be completed. - Credit: The Lamb Inn

The Lamb Inn

A heating system has been fitted throughout the premises. - Credit: The Lamb Inn

The Lamb Inn

The Lamb Inn has adopted a modern countryside design. - Credit: The Lamb Inn





