The Mendip Players to host panto performance

PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 January 2019

The Mendip Players will perform their panto to audiences in Draycott. Picture: The Mendip Players

Performance arts group The Mendip Players will showcase their panto, Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, this week.

Members of the panto will bring their show to Draycott’s Memorial Hall, in Latches Lane, to audiences in the coming days.

The original German story about a woman who is unfairly treated by the Evil Queen featured in the Grimms’ Fairy Tales’ book published in the 19th century.

It was later adapted and produced by Walt Disney to become the tale we know today, and the group will put on matinee and evening performances.

The panto will be shown at the venue in Draycott tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday.

Matinee performances start at 2pm and evening shows begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £8.50, are available at www.themendip players.co.uk, on the door and at the village Post Office.

