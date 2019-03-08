Amateur dramatics group wins accolades at annual ceremony

The Mendip Players won two awards at a ceremony held in Plymouth.

The Draycott amateur dramatics group travelled more than 100 miles to attend the event in March.

Its members picked up an achievement award for impressive professionalism and runner-up for basic programme.

Winners were announced at the National Operatic and Dramatic Association’s (NODA) annual dinner held at the Crowne Plaza hotel.

A spokesman for the players said: “It was a great night and we’re very proud to accept these awards on behalf of everyone who is involved with the players.”

Club member Roger Reeson also received a 10 year long service award from NODA on the night.

The association has been working to help and support amateur theatre companies since 1899.

For more information about the club and for future productions, visit www.themendip players.co.uk