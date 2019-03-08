Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Amateur dramatics group wins accolades at annual ceremony

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 April 2019

The Mendip Players have won awards at a ceremony in Plymouth. Picture: The Mendip Players

The Mendip Players have won awards at a ceremony in Plymouth. Picture: The Mendip Players

The Mendip Players

The Mendip Players won two awards at a ceremony held in Plymouth.

The Draycott amateur dramatics group travelled more than 100 miles to attend the event in March.

Its members picked up an achievement award for impressive professionalism and runner-up for basic programme.

Winners were announced at the National Operatic and Dramatic Association’s (NODA) annual dinner held at the Crowne Plaza hotel.

A spokesman for the players said: “It was a great night and we’re very proud to accept these awards on behalf of everyone who is involved with the players.”

Club member Roger Reeson also received a 10 year long service award from NODA on the night.

The association has been working to help and support amateur theatre companies since 1899.

For more information about the club and for future productions, visit www.themendip players.co.uk

Most Read

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Gas leak closes supermarket

Fire engine at the Tesco's express store in the Boulevard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Gas leak closes supermarket

Fire engine at the Tesco's express store in the Boulevard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

PICTURES: Hospital’s scanner appeal reaches £400,000 funding target

Graham Paine Chairman of the Trust and June Stephen Chair of the league of Friends Weston General Hospital has reached the end of its scanner appeal. Picture: Jeremy Long

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Amateur dramatics group wins accolades at annual ceremony

The Mendip Players have won awards at a ceremony in Plymouth. Picture: The Mendip Players

Cricket: Somerset shock Kent to claim success

Lewis Gregory of Somerset celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Suite named in ex-headteacher’s honour

The conference suite at Priory was named after its longest serving headteacher Dave Dennis. Picture: Shane Dean
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists