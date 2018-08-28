Weather warning for Weston-super-Mare due to rain and strong winds

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain in Weston-super-Mare. Archant

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Weston-super-Mare today (Tuesday).

The rain, which will be heavy at times, is forecast until 9pm tonight and will be accompanied by a strong and gusty southerly wind, with coastal gales.

A few homes and businesses may be flooded, bus and train services could be affected with journey times taking longer and spray and flooding on the roads will cause difficult driving conditions.

Motorists are being advised to take care on the roads and allow extra time for journeys.