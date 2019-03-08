Advanced search

Pub landlords retire and pub temporarily closes

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 April 2019

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon celebrate their retirement. Picture: Trevor Prideaux

Trevor Prideaux

A pub has been temporarily closed following the departure of its landlords.

Frank Sparks and Debbie Noon will be retiring from the New Inn, in Wedmore, after holding the tenancy for 10 years.

Locals gathered in the pub last week to present the publicans with a book on small villages of Italy and 450 euros.

The couple plan to tour Italy over the summer before taking well-earned breaks to Sri Lanka and the USA.

The pub, which has been an ale and cider house since the late-1790s, is home to five skittles teams and two darts teams.

It is used regularly by the tennis, cricket and football clubs and has a large rugby following, starring in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide since 2010.

It also houses the Turnip Prize and the Spoof Competition each year.

It was closed for 12 days and is set to re-open under new management.

