The Playhouse announces reopening date this summer

Published: 9:00 AM April 8, 2021

The Playhouse in Weston will open in autumn. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Weston’s Playhouse Theatre has revealed its plans to reopen in June.

The Playhouse, in High Street, will also receive a share of a six-figure sum awarded to Parkwood Theatres to help the organisation recover and reopen.

In the latest round of support from the Government’s £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund, Parkwood Theatres has been gifted £620,000. This is set to provide much-needed financial support for organisations transitioning back to normal in the months ahead.

General manager, Mark Thompson, said: “The Playhouse Theatre and Parkwood Theatres is extremely grateful to Arts Council England and DCMS for its Culture Recovery Fund grant to support The Playhouse's transition into full reopening.

“The Culture Recovery Fund grant will support The Playhouse's relaunch, enabling us to restart our cultural programme and to welcome visitors back.

Jack and the Beanstalk Panto cast outside the Playhouse in 2013. - Credit: Archant

“We would also like to acknowledge the support from North Somerset Council and Weston MP John Penrose in supporting our bid.

“Our initial programme for 2021 is full of top-quality shows with tickets available via our website on a first-come, first-served basis and new, additional shows will be announced over the coming weeks.

“We can confirm we'll be reopening in June 2021 and cannot wait to welcome you all back to our town's home of live entertainment.”

Managing director of Parkwood Theatres, Tony Doherty, is delighted the importance and success of its operations have been recognised.

He added: “This award which will be shared between all Parkwood-run theatres is essential in allowing us to now focus on bringing all of our stages back to life.

Weston Playhouse Aladdin pantomime launch in 2013. - Credit: Archant

“We are pleased that Arts Council England has recognised the importance and success of our operations, and are willing to support us in our quest to continue to provide a great range of cultural opportunities in the towns and regions our theatres serve.”

More than £300million has been awarded to thousands of cultural organisations across the country to help organisations deal with the immediate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, said: “Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.

"Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead."