Veterans charity seeking shopper support for Tesco grant

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 January 2019

Former soldier Tony Daniels returned to work with the help of the Poppy Facotry Picture:The Poppy Factory

The Poppy Factory

A charity that helps wounded, injured and sick veterans to make the transition back into employment is calling on shoppers to support its efforts through the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Shopper voting in Tescos Bags for Life initiative Picture; The Poppy FactoryShopper voting in Tescos Bags for Life initiative Picture; The Poppy Factory

The Poppy Factory, which supports men and women in Somerset who served in the Armed Forces and now suffer from physical and mental health conditions, is on the shortlist for a cash boost, in addition to two other local groups.

Tesco and Groundwork’s community funding project will see grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 awarded to projects in the district.

The funds will be raised from carrier-bag sales at stores in the area.

Deirdre Mills, chief executive of The Poppy Factory, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen, and I would urge people to cast their votes for The Poppy Factory.

“The cash raised could help make a real difference to veterans living in the area who have a mental or physical health condition and want to get back into employment.”

