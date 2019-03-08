Pub suffers 'severe damage' in fire

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber Les Barber

A pub has suffered 'severe damage' after a fire this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A blaze broke out in The Rosewood, in Burnham-on-Sea, yesterday afternoon (Saturday) and took Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service crews more than six hours to extinguish.

Staff and customers were evacuated from the pub, in Love Lane, shortly before 2.30pm after a fire began in the kitchen.

But the flames spread to the roof and other parts of the building.

Teams from Burnham, Bridgwater, Street, Taunton and other parts of Somerset had to support the firefighting effort.

The fire was finally put out at about 9pm.

A fire service spokesman said: "The cause (is) deemed to be accidental.

"The property sustained severe damage by fire, heat and smoke.

"The fire was extinguished using four breathing apparatus sets, three hose reel jets, covering jets, and the aerial ladder platform."