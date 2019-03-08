Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pub suffers 'severe damage' in fire

PUBLISHED: 21:10 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:21 16 June 2019

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

Les Barber

A pub has suffered 'severe damage' after a fire this weekend.

A blaze broke out in The Rosewood, in Burnham-on-Sea, yesterday afternoon (Saturday) and took Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service crews more than six hours to extinguish.

Staff and customers were evacuated from the pub, in Love Lane, shortly before 2.30pm after a fire began in the kitchen.

But the flames spread to the roof and other parts of the building.

Teams from Burnham, Bridgwater, Street, Taunton and other parts of Somerset had to support the firefighting effort.

The fire was finally put out at about 9pm.

A fire service spokesman said: "The cause (is) deemed to be accidental.

"The property sustained severe damage by fire, heat and smoke.

"The fire was extinguished using four breathing apparatus sets, three hose reel jets, covering jets, and the aerial ladder platform."

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

REVEALED: Hotel to be demolished and public space introduced

Cox's Mill at the moment. Picture: B2 Architect

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

REVEALED: Hotel to be demolished and public space introduced

Cox's Mill at the moment. Picture: B2 Architect

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

‘Miracle’ driver walks away after car crashes off cliff

The emergency services were called at about 10.30pm last night. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Readers react to new mayors mental health pledge

Mark Canniford was elected as the new mayor of Weston. Picture: Andrew Thompson

Readers react to opening of new pet funeral home

Tony Lock has opened Rainbow Pastures in Worle High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Grade II-listed schoolroom restored in five-figure project

Quiz night and fish and chip supper at Weare Memorial Hall.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists