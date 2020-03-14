Pub to reopen after six-figure refurbishment

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

A date has been announced for the reopening of a Somerset pub forced to close after firefighters tackled a six-hour blaze at the establishment last summer.

The Rosewood Hungry Horse will open next month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Six fire crews from across the district worked to put-out an accidental kitchen fire at Burnham's The Rosewood, in Love Lane, which caused 'severe damage' to the pub in June.

Owners of the Hungry Horse pub, Greene King, praised the emergency service at the time for its 'swift and professional response', and no-one was injured in the blaze.

Eight months after the fire closed the pub, its owners have made a six-figure investment into The Rosewood bring it back to its former glory.

The reopening also promises to create up to 40 jobs in the area.

Firefighters tackled a kitchen fire at The Rosewood in June. Picture: Les Barber

General manager at pub, Mark Robson, said: 'The Rosewood is at the heart of the community, so we were all devastated when we were forced to close our doors following an accidental blaze.

'Eight months on, we're excited to announce we are nearing completion and look forward to welcoming our Burnham neighbours to the new and improved venue.'

The Rosewood will feature a new layout when it reopens, centring around the bar and dining areas, and it will have a 'more spacious' floorplan.

Firefighters tackled a kitchen fire at The Rosewood in June. Picture: Les Barber

The interior will benefit from the addition of contemporary tiling and a modern finish, which aims to provide a 'warm and inviting' environment.

Mark said: 'The Rosewood will retain the same exterior, with a brand-new, spacious interior layout that will provide guests with even better surroundings in which to enjoy a great selection of inviting menu options.

'We can't wait to showcase our new look and open our doors once again, and we would like to invite everyone to come and celebrate with us when we reopen.'

People can order pub classics at The Rosewood, including hand-battered fish and chips, steak and ale pie, lasagne and macaroni cheese, as well as halloumi sandwiches, chicken kebabs and a wide selection of burgers and pizzas.

The Rosewood will open in Love Lane on April 20 with a time to be confirmed.