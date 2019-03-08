Advanced search

Pub gutted by fire could rise from the ashes

PUBLISHED: 16:50 15 November 2019

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

Les Barber

Plans to rebuild and improve a town pub which was devastated by fire have been submitted.

The Rosewood Pub, in Burnham, was left with severe smoke, fire and heat damage after a kitchen fire tore through the venue in June.

The pub's owner Greene King is seeking permission to rebuild, repair and make minor improvements to the building's facade.

These include a new roof, a new kitchen ventilation and extraction system, exterior timber cladding and other associated works.

Crews battled the blaze for more than seven hours until it was finally extinguished but as a result of the damage to both the pub's interior and roof it was forced to close.

A design and access statement submitted to Sedgemoor District Council by Greene King stated it wishes to install toilets on the first floor of the building, extend the manager's living accommodation and implement minor changes to the external appearance of the building and the profile of the roof which would 'result in an improvement to its appearance.'

The statement said: "By amending the profile of the roof at the rear it is possible to increase the floor area of the building by circa 8sq.m which enables customer toilets to be provided at first floor level and the managers living accommodation to be made slightly larger.

"The need to rebuild the premises has provided an opportunity to replace the existing kitchen ventilation and extraction equipment which was previously located externally on the rear elevation of the building.

"As part of the works, modern kit will be installed which will be incorporated into the roof space of the building.

"This will bring significant benefits to adjacent residential occupiers whose properties are sited in closed proximity of the premises.

"The opportunity is also being taken to upgrade the walk-in fridge-freezers in the service yard."

A Greene King spokesman said it is looking forward to reopening the pub next year.

They said: "While it is too early to give an exact date for reopening, we are hoping work will be complete in spring 2020 and we look forward to welcoming back the local community to the pub soon."

Comments are open on the application until November 22.

