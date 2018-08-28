Advanced search

Care home sorry for failures highlighted by inspectors

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 January 2019

The Russets in Sandford.

The Russets in Sandford.

Archant

A care home in Sandford has been told it must improve by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors visited The Russets, in Sandford Station, in October and the report has now been published.

The Russets provides accommodation for 73 people in a specialist dementia unit, along with 32 people requiring nursing care in the Sherwood unit.

During the most recent visit, it received an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’ due to failings under safety, leadership and responsiveness.

The report states: “We found improvements were required to ensure adequate stock of medicines, check that bed rails in use were within guidelines, the accuracy of records relating to fluid intake and care plans relating to people’s health needs.

“People did not always receive their medicines as prescribed due to inadequate stock control.

“Care plans did not always contain important information relating to people’s diabetes, wound care and epilepsy.”

Inspectors rated the effectiveness of the service and care offered by the staff as good.

The report states: “People and relatives said staff were kind and caring. All people felt happy with the care they received.

“People’s care plans were person-centred and contained important information relating to their likes, dislikes and individual routines.

“People were able to raise any complaints and numerous compliments had been received.”

Residents said they felt safe and were able to access a variety of activities throughout the month.

David Williams, chief executive of the St Monica Trust, which runs the care home, said: “On behalf of the trust, I would like to apologise to our residents and their relatives for the failures that the inspectors have identified.

“As an organisation which prides itself on the quality of care it provides, there is an acknowledgement we must do better and a ‘good’ rating for our care services should be the minimum requirement.

“A response team has been put in place at the Russets to carry out a root and branch review of the service.

“This will include implementing an action plan to ensure procedural lapses are addressed and that we continue to deliver excellent care, which the trust is renowned for.”





