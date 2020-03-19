Advanced search

Appeal for donations to feed children when schools close

PUBLISHED: 13:59 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:28 19 March 2020

Prayag Rajpura and Jemma Coles with Jay Adams (left) with the lunch boxes they want to fill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Prayag Rajpura and Jemma Coles with Jay Adams (left) with the lunch boxes they want to fill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Weston venue is collecting food donations to give out to children when schools close due to the coronavirus.

The Stable - A positive & creative space focused on uniting & supporting all things good. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe Stable - A positive & creative space focused on uniting & supporting all things good. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Staff at The Stable, in Wadham Street, are keen to help children from low-income families who are entitled to free school meals.

More: Schools to close as coronavirus figures rise in North Somerset.

Prayag Rajpura and Jemma Coles with Jay Adams with the lunch boxes they want to fill. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPrayag Rajpura and Jemma Coles with Jay Adams with the lunch boxes they want to fill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Manager Jemma Coles said: “We are worried about children in the community who may not have access to food as they are entitled to free school meals.

“We want to offer free breakfasts and lunches for children when the schools close.”

The Stable is appealing for donations of non-perishable lunchbox items, cereals and tupperware boxes to enable them to dish out the food.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who owns an ice cream van and could help out with deliveries. Families will be able to pick up lunches from The Stable, or from delivery vehicles.

To help out, you can drop items off at venue, or donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thestable

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Third coronavirus case confirmed in North Somerset

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May.

Bus company reduces service due to coronavirus

One of First's buses outside the Grand Pier.

Pub to reopen after six-figure refurbishment

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

Most Read

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Third coronavirus case confirmed in North Somerset

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May.

Bus company reduces service due to coronavirus

One of First's buses outside the Grand Pier.

Pub to reopen after six-figure refurbishment

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Weston’s Will Burns targets Championship success in 2020 Ginetta GT4 SuperCup

Will Burns aims to make 2020 his year after consective second placed finishes.

Weston move up to third in quest for promotion despite slender defeat at Exmouth

Action from the Cockles win over Weston-super-Mare. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC

Coronavirus: Somerset Rebels promoters ‘will be ready’

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

Worlebury golfers get out in numbers to support Bristol Mind at annual charity day

The women's winning team of Ginette Bright, Amanda Cook, Maxine Gardner and Julie Knight with club captain Graham Hewlett at Worlebury's annual charity day
Drive 24