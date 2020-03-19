Appeal for donations to feed children when schools close

Prayag Rajpura and Jemma Coles with Jay Adams (left) with the lunch boxes they want to fill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston venue is collecting food donations to give out to children when schools close due to the coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Stable - A positive & creative space focused on uniting & supporting all things good. Picture: MARK ATHERTON The Stable - A positive & creative space focused on uniting & supporting all things good. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Staff at The Stable, in Wadham Street, are keen to help children from low-income families who are entitled to free school meals.

More: Schools to close as coronavirus figures rise in North Somerset.

Prayag Rajpura and Jemma Coles with Jay Adams with the lunch boxes they want to fill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Prayag Rajpura and Jemma Coles with Jay Adams with the lunch boxes they want to fill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Manager Jemma Coles said: “We are worried about children in the community who may not have access to food as they are entitled to free school meals.

“We want to offer free breakfasts and lunches for children when the schools close.”

The Stable is appealing for donations of non-perishable lunchbox items, cereals and tupperware boxes to enable them to dish out the food.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who owns an ice cream van and could help out with deliveries. Families will be able to pick up lunches from The Stable, or from delivery vehicles.

To help out, you can drop items off at venue, or donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thestable