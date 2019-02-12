Former Weston band to reunite for hospice gig

George Smith and Jon Hooper are performing with friends in aid of Weston Hospicecare. Archant

Two talented musicians are reuniting for a fundraising gig in aid of Weston Hospicecare.

The Trainspotters are reforming for one night only to put on a fundraising gig at The Royal Hotel, in South Parade, on Friday at 8pm.

The band was created by George Smith and Jon Hooper in the 1970s and was a huge hit with music fans in Weston-super-Mare.

The group went on to do a variety of TV and live radio recordings at the famous BBC Maida Vale studios until the band’s demise in the late 1970s.

Hooper now fronts local band The Jury and George is a full-time musician in France.

The band is reuniting for one night and will be joined on stage by a number of musicians including sons Thomas and Charlie.

Tickets, priced £10, are available from the Weston Hospicecare shop in Waterloo Street, The Frame Station, in Walliscote Road, or on the door.