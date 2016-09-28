Comic con captivates cosplayers at The Tropicana
PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 December 2019
Lily Newton-Browne
Stars Of Time Film And Comic Con at The Tropicana.�Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Fans of iconic TV series and films gathered to take part in a highly-anticipated comic con in Weston this weekend.
Cosplayers dressed up as popular characters from the 1984 film Ghostbusters and Star Wars stromtroopers as well as a lifesize Chewbacca were on display at the Tropicana on Sunday.
A range of displays from Star Wars hero Hans Solo, 'frozen' in carbonate, a Back To The 80s Akira bike photoshoot and the chance to meet a giant R2D2 were also on offer for people to experience on the day.
Handmade animatronic owls, autographed pictures and Pop! figurines were also on sale at the event.
People on social media praised the event and said they had a 'great day' out at the comic con.
The event marked Stars of Time's last show of the year of its type in Weston.
The company's next comic con will be a two-day event held at The Tropicana on August 30 and 31, 2020.
The time is to be confirmed.
