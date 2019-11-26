Win tickets to watch Charlies Angels

Charlie's Angels are back and the Mercury is offering lucky readers a chance to win tickets to watch the movie in cinema.

The action-packed blockbuster will hit the big screen tomorrow (Friday).

In the film, directed by Elizabeth Banks, the next generation of the Angels features Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, who are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend.

The Townsend Agency has expanded internationally, with the smartest, most fearless, most highly-trained women all over the globe.

The Angels, who are known for their security and investigative skills to private clients, are called to protect the public after a systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology.

Charlie's Angels is an American crime drama television series which aired from 1976 to 1981 producing five seasons and 110 episodes.

The previous movie from the franchise, Charlie's Angels Full Throttle, was released in 2003 featuring Lucy Lui, Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, as the women working for the Townsend Agency.

During the film, directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol, the Angels investigate a series of murders which occur after the theft of a witness protection profile database.

Banks has directed award-winning movies such as Pitch Perfect 2 and she has an extensive background in television having appeared in shows like Sex And The City, Law & Order Special Victims Unit and Modern Family.

The Mercury has teamed up with Odeon to offer two pairs of tickets to lucky readers for a showing of Charlies Angels.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to: Charlie's Angels competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, alternatively, log onto www.westonmercury.co.uk before the competition deadline of 10am on December 5.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

